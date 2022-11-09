There are cups being lifted and victory speeches being said all around the country in the GAA sphere at the minute and it seems the same can be said when it comes to agribusiness awards. Dairymaster, ICBF and Kerry all had their own chance to say whatever the corporate equivalent is to a speech after winning a match.

Kerry won the plant-based manufacturing company of the year 2022 award at Gulfood Manufacturing.

At the 2022 Leaders Awards, Dairymaster won the multinational of the year award and ICBF won the smart technology innovation award.

Awards season has truly kicked off.