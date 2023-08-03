Awards of just over €1.7m for five projects related to soils and agri-digital research has been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Almost €1m in funding is being awarded to two projects under the European Joint Programme on Agricultural Soil Management (EJP Soil).

These will see University College Dublin, Teagasc and the Tyndall National Institute investigate the development of innovative sensing technologies for monitoring and mapping of soil management practices and how climate-smart management of cropping systems can contribute to carbon sequestration and improved cycling of nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients.

Just over €500,000 will go to two projects under the European Research Network for ICT Agri-Food.

Transparency

Here, UCD and Munster Technological University will be involved in examining artificial intelligence applications for farming and ICT for traceability and transparency in food and beverages.

Almost €280,000 is being awarded for one project under the US-Ireland R&D Partnership.

Trinity College Dublin will collaborate with US and Northern Irish partners to investigate biochar for excess soil phosphorous sorption with subsequent slow release for sustainable crop production.

Soil research

Announcing the awards, Minister Heydon said: “These five projects will see Irish researchers collaborate with other scientists across Northern Ireland, Europe and the US.

"There is a strong emphasis on soil research because good soil health is crucial in sequestering carbon, cycling nutrients, building resilience against climate change and is the foundation of our food systems."

The research being supported in the area of agri digitalisation, particular the use of artificial intelligence, is also exciting and has the potential to transform our agri-food systems to become more efficient, sustainable and resilient, Minister Heydon added.