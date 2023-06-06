The AWARE project strives to evolve and support women’s entrepreneurial activity in the agri-food sector across Europe.

There is an excellent lineup planned for the Dundalk Show on Sunday 11 June in Bellurgan Park, Dundalk, Co Louth, A91 FP86.

In the ladies’ day tent, the AWARE project, an Erasmus + funded initiative, will be running a networking event for female entrepreneurs and women in agriculture and agri-food.

The Atlantic Technological University Galway is leading the project and the project consortium includes Macra, the Polish Farm Advisory and Training Centre in Poland, PROPEL in Belgium, the Italian Farmers Confederation in Italy and the University of Bedfordshire in the UK.

The agenda for the day is a networking opportunity for women agri-food entrepreneurs.

This is a brilliant opportunity for you to speak to like-minded individuals in the agri-food sector, share ideas, pick brains and listen to stories from women in business and agri-food.

Visit the AWARE stand to learn about the project aims and progress so far. You will also have an opportunity to give your feedback on the project.

Guest speaker Elaine Houlihan will speak as part of a panel on “women in agriculture and agri-food”.

There will also be other speakers on topics including “what women want”, emotional wellbeing and fashion advice. Be sure to visit the tent on the day between 1pm and 4pm for ladies’ day at the Dundalk Show.