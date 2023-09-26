Will and Kate Jones with last year's grand champion, Hallow Atwood Twizzle, bred by Philip and Linda Jones. \ Maria Kelly

On 13 and 14 October, the AXA National Dairy Show (NDS) will return to the famous Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork. After a brief Covid-19 hiatus, the number one dairy show in Ireland is now in its 41st year and continues to get bigger and better each year.

The stars of the show, as always, are the exceptional pedigree dairy calves and cows turned out for the occasion – and the very best of Holstein Friesians and Jerseys are always on display in Millstreet.

The difficult task of judging this year’s show falls at the hands of Niels Erik Haahr, one of the top Holstein breeders in Denmark, who runs the Anderstrup Herd along with his wife, Anja, and four children. Niels has judged national shows all across Europe and many bulls from the Anderstrup Herd have stood in AI.

The IHFA YMA Showmanship League finals take place on the Friday of the show, with the competitors in these classes qualifying for the finals by placing at league qualifiers which are held around the country throughout the year.

The showmanship league final is the culmination of all of their hard work for the year and with great prizes up for grabs, it is no wonder the finals are so hotly contested.

The annual event has become the meeting place for the dairy industry and will once again include one of the largest specialised dairy trade exhibitions in Ireland with major exhibitors in AI, animal health, breeding and dairy agritech, milking equipment, robotics, livestock machinery, finance, dairy services, nutrition, soil and land management, dairy inputs and many more in attendance.

Chief executive of the IHFA, Laurence Feeney, has been blown away by the demand for trade stand space.

They know it is the most important show to meet with customers and do business for the year

“We always knew the popularity of the National Dairy Show was exceptional but after last year’s success the demand has been unprecedented – it is the event every industry member wants to attend.

“They know it is the most important show to meet with customers and do business for the year,” Feeney said.

The AXA National Dairy Show begins at 2pm on Friday 13 October and runs through to Saturday evening. Between the dairy show, trade stands, innovation awards, demonstrations and much more there is something for all the family on offer.

Under-12s have free entry to the show, with adult tickets very reasonably priced at €20 and a reduced rate of €15 for OAPs and students.