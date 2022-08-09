Commercial and overall champion for Shane Giltinane.

The village of Bonniconlon once again came together to put on the second largest agricultural show in the Republic of Ireland.

Commercial cattle are always a strong feature of the show, and this year was no different. Shane Giltinane saw his trip from Limerick bear fruition with his baby beef heifer.

The heifer has collected a host of prizes throughout the circuit so far, adding the super baby beef, commercial champion and overall show champion award to her belt this year.

The Belgian Blue heifer is sired by Hazard, going back to an Ashleigh Admiral Charolais cow, and saw off her pedigree counterparts in a stiff interbreed championship.

Senior Angus and reserve interbreed champion for Shane McGreal and TJ Duffy.

The quality of commercial cattle was seen again in the senior and junior all-Ireland calf championships, with each class having a prize fund of €2,000.

The senior calf champion title was awarded to the Stevenson family, Co Donegal, for their Belgian Blue calf Lightening. The February-born calf is sired by Tattoo from a Limousin dam.

Junior Angus champion for Grainne Horan.

Sean and Leah Staunton, Manulla, Co Mayo, saw their entry, a March-born BYU-sired bull calf, clinch the Junior calf championship, with their February-born Blue heifer Miss Marble winning the confined Mayo-Sligo class immediately after.

Milbawn Twinkle was in the money yet again for Shane McGreal and TJ Duffy.

In what was a terrific weekend for the syndicate, Twinkle scooped the Senior Angus champion and reserve interbreed champion titles on Monday, before travelling to Clonamany the next day to win reserve All-Ireland pedigree heifer champion.

All Ireland senior calf champion for the Stevenson family.

All-Ireland junior calf champion for Sean and Leah Staunton.

The junior Angus champion title went to the Horan family, Ballina, Co Mayo, for their sweet Coolcran Violet, a January 2022-born heifer calf sired by stock bull Rawbawn Mighty.

Elsewhere in the non-continental breeds, the Flatley brothers of Kilkelly added to their breed champion awards this summer with another win from their heifer Glounlou Petal, a Glounlou Duke daughter.

Fellow Kilkelly breeder Alan Horan scooped the Belgian Blue champion title with his entry Taurane Quick.

Belgian Blue champion for Alan Horan.

The January-born bull is stacked with show winning pedigree, being sired by Heros with the maternal grandsire being Empire D’ochain.

The McGovern family, Co Leitrim, saw their senior heifer Crossane Paris collect her third breed champion award this summer. The Goldstar Echo heifer faced a strong entry of Charolais cattle to collect the champion sash.

The Simmental champion title was awarded to the Reape family for their yearling bull Ballycarra Navatar ET, son of the renowned Hillcrest Champion.

Simmental champion for the Reape family.

Shorthorn champion for the Flatley Brothers.

The continental breed championship lineup was completed by Limousin champion Cranmore Senorita, for Linda O’Hara, Swinford, with the October-2021 Wilodge Cerberus daughter seeing off the senior cattle to be awarded breed champion.