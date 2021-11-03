Junior heifer calf champion, Driney Upper Class, a February-born daughter by HF Rebel, with Gerard Regan, Patrick Regan and judges Padraig O’Connor and Christopher O’Connor.

After a two-year break, the Irish Angus Cattle Society got back into the business of holding its national calf show at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on bank holiday Monday 25 October.

Breeders were out in force with 94 entries across 12 different classes.

Judges for the event were Roscommon breeders Padraig and Christopher O’Connor who had a big task separating the prizewinners from the rest.

Junior heifer reserve champion, Antfield Una, a March-born daughter of Weeton Diamond Mine, shown by Ronan Cox, for Francis Cox.

Taking the honours in the first class of the day and later going on to be placed senior bull calf champion was Berry Tyler, exhibited by Patrick Murphy from Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath. This August 2020-born bull is out of a homebred bull Berry Rob and a Goulding Jumbo King dam, Berry Magic.

Placed as reserve senior bull and winner of class three was Drumbeera Tiger Eyes.

Senior female champion, Carrowboy Untouchable, a January-born daughter of Rawburn Boss Hogg, with Alan Gibbons and judges Christopher O‘Connor and Padraig O’Connor.

This December 2020-born bull was exhibited by local breeder Patrick Beirne from Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sired by Caulry Nationwide, this bull’s dam Goulding L Perry is sired by Abberton Eminem.

In the junior bull section, champion went to Mong Ultimate. This HW Farghal-sired bull was exhibited by Joseph Farrell, Leitrim village, Co Leitrim.

Reserve junior male champion, Steil Ultan 439, for Cathal McCormack, a February-born son of Ernehill Rum shown by Joshua Cronin.

Born on 3 March 2021, this stylish calf is out of a homebred Mogeely Joe-bred dam, Mong Magnificent. Taking the reserve junior bull calf was Steil Ultan 439 for Cathal and JJ McCormack, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. This February 2021-born is sired by Ernehill Rum, the Steil herd’s stock bull and out of Steil M Molly, a homebred Aynho Rossiter dam. In the heifer classes, it was a day to remember for the Gibbons family from Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Senior male champion, Berry Tyler, an August 2020-born son of Berry Bob, with Patrick Murphy and his son, Aaron Murphy.

Taking the senior heifer champion was Carrowboy Untouchable ET, a January 2021-born heifer sired by Rawburn Boss Hog and out of a Bohey Jasper dam, Kilteevan Damsel. Not stopping there her stable mate, Carrowboy Tinkerbell was placed as reserve senior heifer champion. This November 2020-born heifer is sired by Portauns Volcano and out of a homebred Mogeely Joe dam Carrowboy Perfect.

Finally, in the junior heifer section overall champion went to Gerard Regan, Loughglynn, Co Roscommon, with Driney Upper Class. This February 2021-born heifer is sired by HF Rebel going back to a Westellen Diego homebred dam, Driney Pamela.

Junior male champion, Mong Ultimota, a March-born son of HW Farghal, with Joe Farrell and his son, Liam Farrell.

Antfield Una took the reserve junior heifer title for Francis and Ronan Cox, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon. Sired by Weeton Diamond Mine this March 2021-born heifer is out of Dunlaveymore Fae going back to Bohey Jasper.

Irish Angus Youth Development Programme

In the YDP (youth development programme) classes that took place before the national calf classes, tensions were high as young enthusiasts put their showing skills into practice. Judging the thirty competitors over the five classes was Sinead Conry from the Rathnollig Herd situated outside Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Reserve senior female champion Carrowboy Tinkbell, a November-born daughter of Portauns Volcano, bred by Alan Gibbons and shown by David Gibbons.

Sinead observed preparations pre-show and made her final deliberations taking the showring performance into account. The following were the class winners, Liam Farrell, William Woods, Raymond Dockery, Lucy Murray and Aaron Dockery.

Winner of the under 18-young stockperson was Aaron Dockery from Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Speaking at the event, new Irish Angus Cattle Society general manager Peadar Glennon said: “We are delighted with the standard of animals on show. It’s a credit to exhibitors for participating and we would like to thank the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society for hosting the event. I’d also like to congratulate all the young members, many whom were on their first day showing, for getting involved.”

Irish Angus YDP Participants

Next event

The next big day in the Irish Angus calendar is Saturday 11 December in Carrick-on-Shannon for the annual elite show and sale of Irish Angus bulls and heifers.