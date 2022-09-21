Is it a case of ‘back to the future’ for Fianna Fáil, The Dealer was asked this week?

The Soldiers of Destiny appear to be concentrating more of late on resurrecting stalwarts of the past than unearthing some talent for the future. Hot on the heels of Bertie Ahern being welcomed back into the fold, we have the announcement that former Tánaiste and Minister for Agriculture, Mary Coughlan, is to chair the national conference of women in farming.

One wonders will there be any role for Mary O’Rourke – middle Ireland’s answer to Ann Widdecombe.