Plant-based croissants were given a higher carbon footprint label than bacon rolls at COP26 this week, according to the menus at the Glasgow SEC, where the climate change conference is being held.
Delegates attending the event could see the carbon footprint of their food choices on the menus. A plant-based, freshly baked croissant, made with 100% Scottish ingredients, was £3.50 and came with a carbon footprint of 0.5kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent).
A Scottish morning roll, made with Scottish flour and Ayrshire bacon, cost £3.80 and came in at 0.4kg CO2e. A pork and root vegetable sausage roll had 0.2kg CO2e, while a plant-based vegetable and mushroom sausage roll had 0.2kg CO2e.
