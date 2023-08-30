Poor weather conditions forced the cancellation of the Dualla Show in Co Tipperary and the Swinford Show in Co Mayo last weekend.

Those who qualified for the All-Ireland non-pedigree suckler heifer championship, which was due to take place in Swinford, have been notified that it will now take place at Ballinrobe Show this weekend.

Carnew, Louisburgh and Newcastle West shows were also cancelled as a result of the bad weather this year.

Two Roscommon shows –Elphin and Beltra – are taking place on Saturday while Ballinrobe Show in Co Mayo, the Royal Meath Show in Trim, Scarriff Show in Co Clare and Cois Fharraige Show in Spiddal, Co Galway, are set to take place on Sunday.