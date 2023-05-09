Pöttinger Ireland has announced the new appointment of Bailey Machinery Sales Ltd as an agent for the firm''s Grassland range of equipment.

Established in 2017 outside Mountrath, Co Laois, Bailey Machinery Sales is headed up by Darren Bailey, and the company is an established SlurryKat, ProDig, Applied Concepts and Tractor Bumper agent.

The appointment comes as part of a strategy announced by the Austrian manufacturer to grow its market share in Ireland. According to Pöttinger Ireland general manager Diarmuid Claridge, the company has doubled its turnover in the last six years.

He said: “Pöttinger is now amid direct efforts to expand its presence in Ireland. As a business we have made a long-term commitment to driving strong results in the Irish market. We operate through a strong dealer network. While they are key to our success, the intention is to support these dealers in growing the Pöttinger brand through their network. With our attractive offers and services, we also plan to appoint more dealers in certain counties over the coming months.”