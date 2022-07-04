IHFA president Richard Whelan; director of ingredients at Glanbia Ireland Aoife Murphy; Robert Murphy of Diageo Baileys; and IHFA chief executive Laurence Feeney; along with Virginia Show vice-president Donal Brady launch the Bailey's cow competition.

The Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition, with an overall prize pot of €10,000, will make a return to Viginia Show in Co Cavan.

As entries open, dairy farmers breeding Holstein Friesians are invited by Diageo and Glanbia, who sponsor the competition, to take part on 24 August.

The top place of overall champion will win €2,500 in prize money, followed by €1,000 and €500 for reserve champion and honourable mention respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including junior cows in their second lactation.

The best junior cow category has prizes worth €750 in total. The best heifer in milk category carries a fund of €1,700, with first place worth €500.

Awards for best economic breeding index (EBI) and best protein are also up for grabs.

Applying

Farmers who are interested in applying should contact Brendan Smyth on 087-256 0952.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon officially launched the long-standing competition at Diageo Baileys in northwest Dublin and said the competition helps shine a light on Ireland’s reputation as a world leader in grass-fed dairy production.

"It is an endorsement of the ever-improving breeding practices undertaken by farmers across the country that go hand in hand with sustainable milk production," he said.

Head of Baileys global operations Robert Murphy said that its partnership with Glanbia, which supplies Baileys with cream, goes back to the 1970s.

"This is just one of our collaborations with Glanbia Ireland to support farming now and for future generations," he said.

Director of ingredients at Glanbia Ireland Aoife Murphy said the event is the centrepiece of Virginia Show.

"Both the competition and the show have been much missed by the local community," she said.