The Baileys Limousin Herd from Batterstown, Co Meath, held a timed auction sale of maiden heifers over the June bank holiday weekend. The sale, conducted by Mid-Tipperary Mart via the MartEye Elite bidding platform, saw 16 heifers offered with huge interest from right across the country.

The farm also hosted an open day and farm tour on the Saturday, where the young members of the Limousin society were out in force to pick up some showing tips and techniques from Scotland’s Dougie McBeth.

When the sale came to a close on Tuesday, it was the standout heifer Baileys Regina that topped the sale, finishing at €13,500.

After opening at €2,000, the bidding sat at €9,500 with only minutes to go before a flurry of late bids pushed her on to the final price.

Lot 14 Baileys Storm sold for €4,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Sired by the homebred Baileys Darwin, and from the Dunmore Valerie line, Regina has a full sister in the Baileys flushing team and heads to Coolrain Limousin in Co Laois.

The next top price on the day at €6,000 was Lot 4, Baileys Rosie, an exceptional Goldies Jackpot-sired heifer. Next was Lot 6, Baileys Rose ET which also hit €6,000.

This classy heifer was sired by Ampertaine Nugent and is a maternal sister to the famous Baileys Ice Princess.

Lot 12 Baileys Sunshine, another Goldies Jackpot-sired heifer, born in March 2021 boasted five stars on both the maternal and terminal indexes.

Baileys Sunshine, Lot 12, sold for €5,250. \ Tricia Kennedy

She showed her class with bidding finally resting at €5,250 to round off another successful sale for the Limousin breed and the Baileys Herd.

Thirteen of the 16 heifers sold, making it a sale clearance rate of 81% and an average price of €4.758.