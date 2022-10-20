Balance and fairness are what food and farming looks for from most commentators when talking about environmental challenges. When some attack the sector and discuss the negatives only, it often portrays farmers and farming in a very negative light. It often gives the impression that the industry is doing nothing when it comes to change.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director general Laura Burke spoke at the Dublin Castle Food Vision 2030 forum late last week and in the short time she had, she spelled out all the negative water and greenhouse gas trends relating to agriculture. Shortly before her, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the farming sector was making strong proactive engagement with the climate change debate, unlike many of the other sectors. He said farmers take it seriously, whereas other sectors take a more generalist view on it.