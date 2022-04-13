A farmer living with Guillain-Barre syndrome is unable to attend Balla Mart in person but was initially rejected from being allowed to bid online.

Padraig Quinn, a beef and sheep farmer from outside Tuam, Co Galway, has received an apology from Aurivo Marts manager Stephen Hannon following a mart employee’s alleged refusal to allow him to bid online.

Quinn, who was in hospital for much of 2021 following a diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome can now barely walk. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said he wanted to buy a few cattle online to “build up motivation” and “keep an interest in the farm.”

He is unable to attend the mart in person due to his illness, but had hoped the now common online bidding facilities would enable him to buy cattle from home.

The farmer was surprised when an employee at Aurivo’s Balla Mart allegedly told him that he wasn’t going to be allowed sign up to the mart’s online bidding, even after he explained his condition.

The employee told the farmer that due to a number of farmers accidently bidding on livestock the week before, the new policy was that no more were to be signed up.

Treatment

Quinn, who said it was a “small little thing to them but it has really sunk me”, was disappointed by his treatment by the mart staff. Aurivo Marts manager Stephen Hannon has since been in touch with Quinn to explain the situation and offer his apologies.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said he had made a rule two weeks ago that anyone looking to set up online bidding would have to go through him, so as to ensure they knew how to use it best.

Hannon said the “right protocol” was not followed by the mart employee and that the “situation was very badly handled.”

“Regrettably, there was a mix up internally as to the procedure for registering new online customers and a full apology has been made to the customer. At no stage was there any discrimination by Aurivo towards the customer in question,” he said.

The mart employee has since been in touch with Padraig Quinn to set up his online bidding, but the farmer says he will now be taking his business elsewhere.