With the threat of wet weather failing to dampen the spirits around Balmoral Park for the 154th Balmoral Show, day one was another major success.

Taking on the difficult task of judging the Simmentals was Stewart Stronach from the Islavale Simmental herd in Banffshire, UK.

It was another memorable day for Alan Wilson from Rathfriland, Co Down.

Overall champion and reserve Simmental champion Ballinalare Farm Nikita and Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st

Wilson took to the show ring with a single entry but managed to scoop not only the female champion title, but the overall breed champion title also. The February 2022-born heifer Ballinlare Farm Nikita was sired by Saltire Impressive out of Ballinlare Farm Ilyssa.

Standing closely behind in the reserve overall champion spot was another lovely lady, this time from the herd of David and Johnny Hazelton of the Ranfurly herd. The October 2021-born heifer Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st was sired by Auchorachan Hercules 16 out of Lady Diana 33rd.