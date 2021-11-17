There will be a High Court hearing next week between the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and the co-op owners of Ballybay Mart, where the mart will have to defend why its licence has been suspended.
On Tuesday, the mart’s licence was temporarily suspended by the PSRA which resulted in the weekly sheep sale being cancelled. All other sales at the mart, including Wednesday’s dairy heifer and cow sale which had 95 animals booked in, have been cancelled until the licence is reinstated.
