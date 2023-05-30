Bobby O'Connell with his Limousin champion and interbreed champion, Ballybrown Sophie. \ Shanon Kinahan

Midleton Show in Co Cork returned last Sunday for its annual event in a new venue located a few miles from the town.

With the sun blazing from start to finish, the event which saw classes for Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Limousin, Charolais, Simmental, Belgian Blue, Commercial and dairy cattle was another major success for the committee and an enjoyable day for exhibitors and spectators alike.

Judge Dan O'Mahony taking a look at his final lineup before tapping out his champions. \ Shanon Kinahan

Matthew Ryan pictured with his Limousin-cross heifer, Hazel that won the reserve commercial championship. Matthew also qualified for the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD all-Ireland young stockperson finals. \Shanon Kinahan

Limousin

A second week in a row at the top for Limerick man Bobby O’Connell saw his January 2021-born heifer Ballybrown Sophie take the plaudits when she scooped the interbreed championship, leaving behind a very strong line up of champions.

Sired by Plumtree Fantastic out of a TVR cow, Sophie kicked off the day winning the senior Limousin heifer class before going on to be tapped out as the overall Limousin champion which followed with winning the interbreed championship.

In the Limousin ring, the reserve championship title went to Michael Roche with his yearling heifer Knockcoolkeare Toffee.

Sired by Elite Lacette out of a Gerrygullinane Glen dam, it was this young heifer’s second week in a row scooping the reserve championship title having also won at Bandon Show the week previous.

Commercial

Keeping up their good run in the commercial ring was father and son Pat and Mike Rosengrave from Co Clare with their October 2022-born bull calf, Bundee.

The strong calf is a son of Ampertaine Elgin and won the non-pedigree bull calf class before he went on to win the commercial championship and the reserve interbreed championship.

Stepping in to scoop the reserve commercial championship title was Ger Ryan from Co Cork with his Limousin-cross heifer, Hazel.

Hazel is a Plumtree Fantastic heifer bred from a Belgian Blue cow and was born in February 2022.

Aberdeen Angus

Sunday’s show was a great day for local man Albert De Cogan with his Aberdeen Angus team that scooped the breed championship and the reserve championship.

Albert De Cogan pictured with his Aberdeen Angus champion and Breeder's Choice champion, Mogeely Flora X787. \ Shanon Kinahan

The top spot went to his September 2021-born heifer, Mogeely Flora X787. Flora was sired by HW Farghal T516 out of a Mogeely Lord Hock dam. Taking it one step further for the De Cogans, Flora also went on to secure the Breeder’s Choice breeding heifer championship.

The reserve champion title was awarded to De Cogan’s September 2017-born cow, Mogeely Diana T540, sired by Wedderlie Oscalade that previously won the Aberdeen Angus cow in milk class.

Hereford

Sticking with the traditional breeds, it was Michael and JJ Barrett who came out on top in the Hereford ring with their July 2022-born bull, Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix. The Pullham Powerhouse son won the bull calf class before being tapped out as the breed champion for the Co Cork father-and-son duo.

Michael Barrett with his Hereford champion bull, Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix. \ Shanon Kinahan

Edward Dudley with his Hereford female and reserve overall Hereford champion, Mullaghdoo Anna. \ Shanon Kinahan

Stepping in to collect the reserve championship title in the Hereford ring was Tipperary man Edward Dudley with his February 2021-born heifer, Mullaghdoo Anna who was sired by Baleen Wayfair.

Father and son JJ and Mike Barrett working together to show their Hereford bulls in the interbreed pairs class. \ Shanon Kinahan

Belgian Blue

Hot competition in the Belgian Blue ring saw the overall champion and reserve champion titles being awarded to the Stanley family from Co Cork.

Christopher Stanley with his overall Belgian Blue champion, Brownview Prince. \ Shanon Kinahan

Standing in the champion spot was their January 2021-born bull, Brownview Prince who was sired by Rutabaga Beauffaux (RBX).

The Stanleys then went on to claim the reserve breed championship with their February 2022-born heifer Brownview Queencake who was sired by James Bond.

Simmental

In the Simmental ring, it was a special day for Jenny and Willie Cotter from Co Cork with their young heifer, Dripsy Paige. Born in August 2022, the Lorenzo-sired heifer won her class before going on to be tapped out as the breed champion.

Jenny Cotter with her overall Simmental champion heifer, Dripsy Paige. \ Shanon Kinahan

Cush Pronto, a first prizewinning Simmental bull that was also reserve Simmental champion when teamed up with his mother. \ Shanon Kinahan

Standing in the reserve champion spot was Limerick man William Gubbins with his September 2022-born bull, Cush Pronto. Pronto is a Cush Magnum son out of a Dermotstown Delboy first calver.

Judge Peter O'Connell of the Raceview Simmental herd giving his reasons for his placings in the ring. \ Shanon Kinahan

Charolais

In the Charolais ring, William Gubbins again took the top spot, this time with his May 2022-born heifer, Cush Tiger Lily. Tiger Lily was sired by Williamstown Meilliard and was bred from a Whitecliffe James dam.

Interbreed pairs

In the interbreed pairs class, it was William Gubbins who took the top spot with his Commercial cattle pair of Charolais-crosses. In second place were Bobby O’Connell and Michael Roche with their Limousin pair. Albert De Cogan followed on in third place with his Aberdeen Angus pair.

Cian Martin and Shane Sheehan concentrating on their animals in the interbreed pairs class. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Dan O'Mahony pictured with Avril Gubbins and Robin Leahy with the interbreed champion pairs owned by William Gubbins. \ Shanon Kinahan

Tom McGrath, judge Laura Cornthwaite, Willie Phelan (Zurich Farm Insurance, sponsor) and Billy Deane steward pictured with the Friesian champion, Robinview Denver Polly. \ Shanon Kinahan

Grace O'Donovan, the champion beef young handler winner for a third week in a row.\ Shanon Kinahan

Katelyn Creed and Katie Lordan having quick snuggle with Katie's calf Rebel Lady before judging kicked off at Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Peter O'Connell conferring with his grandaughter Tori while judging at Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Florence Bourke from Castlemartyr, Co Cork with her Holstein Friesian heifer Ashlyn after placing third in the dairy young stockperson class.\ Shanon Kinahan

Michael and Darragh Creed chilling out at Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Peter O'Connell interviewing Chloe Hegarty in the young stockperson class. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael Creed having a quick chat with his bull calf ahead of judging at Midleton Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Katie Lordan and Katelyn Creed grooming and discussing tactics ahead of judging at Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan