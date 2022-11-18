Ewes from the Ballyhibben B3 flock. It is rare for a reduction sale for a flock of this size and it offers prospective buyers lots of choice.

A rare reduction sale of 100 pedigree-registered Charollais ewes takes place in Blessington Mart, Co Wicklow, on Saturday 19 November at 12.30pm.

The Ballyhibben B3 flock of Michael Power, Co Limerick, is well known in the pedigree and commercial world, having won numerous breed and interbreed championships across Ireland and the UK and frequently setting new record prices since its establishment over 30 years ago.

The flock is being reduced by 80% to 90% and Michael says the sale offering includes some of the best breeding females in the flock. It consists of 96 in-lamb ewes and four ewe lambs.

The ewes are in-lamb to three sires, which Michael describes as outstanding and, combined with Ballyhibben B3 flock genetics, he says they are capable of breeding prizewinning progeny.

Michael Power says Lot 23 is bred from one the oldest and most successful bloodlines in the flock with numerous sheep from this line selling from €2,000 to €5,000

The sires are listed below:

Rockdale After Dark – this ram was purchased at this year's Irish Charollais premier sale for the top price of €8,000.

Round Tower Ask The Boss – this ram was purchased at this year's Northern Ireland premier sale in Dungannon for £4,000gns.

Kirkhouse Windjammer – this ram was purchased privately last year from renowned breeders in Northern Ireland.

Lot 98 has been singled out as a stylish ewe lamb whose maternal sister sold for €3,000.

The ewes are due to lamb from 1 January onwards and have been scanned carrying single or twin lambs.

Outlining the genetics on offer, Michael highlights lot 1, which won the all-Ireland championship as a ewe lamb; lot 23, which is bred from one the oldest and most successful bloodlines in the flock with numerous sheep selling from €2,000 to €5,000; and lot 98, which he says is a stylish ewe lamb whose maternal sister sold for €3,000.