Paddy Quealy, chair of the Irish Pure Friesian Club; John O'Connor, overall herds competition winner; Jim Morrison of the Inch Herd; and Laurence Feeney, chief executive of the IHFA.

Last Saturday, the Limerick and Clare Friesian Breeders club held its annual stockjudging event and field evening at the farm of John and Michael O’Connor, Ballingarry, Co Limerick – the first time the event was ever held on a Pure Friesian farm.

There was a fantastic turnout with over 150 enthusiasts in attendance. Jim Morrisson, who runs the Inch Herd in Co Down, was tasked with the challenging role of master judge.

It was the first time the event was held by a Pure Friesian Herd and the response and feedback received by the O’Connor family was very “positive and heartwarming”.

Speaking with the Irish Farmers Journal, John O’Connor said: “I would like to thank our chair of the Irish Pure Friesian Club Paddy Quealy and club members Mike Laffan and Edward Fitzgerald, my family and friends for making the event such a great success.”

The farm

The treaty men are farming in partnership and are milking 150 pedigree Friesian cows and keep all of the calves that are born on farm each year.

John’s father, Michael Sr, started milking back in 1983. Forty heifers were milked at this time and a 202,500l quota was established. Through leasing and buying, this later grew to 630,000 litres by the mid-1990s.

In 1988, the Munster Herd of Pure Friesian cows totalling 50 pedigree cows and heifers were purchased from the Allot family from Odeville, Ballingarry, Co Limerick.

Helen Allot stated that when she first began farming the first Friesian cow was imported from Holland in 1945 which started the development of the Swift cow family.

In the early days of milking the breed it became apparent that the pure Friesian cows brought a lot to the table, offering decent milk yields from grass and producing a decent calf suitable for calf to beef programmes.

The farm spans 330 acres of owned and 220 acres of rented land with the milking platform consisting of 150 acres.

The grazing season begins in mid-February with cows being housed around 10 November. John took on the task of registering the calves with all the calves having to be sketched on paper before DNA became available.

Noticing the interest in British Friesian bulls, it was decided to keep the best six bulls from the top-performing cows in the herd. This system became very successful with the farm currently selling up to 30 breeding bulls every year both in Ireland and further afield, with six bulls exported to Wales in 2020.

The herd is operated as a spring-calving system but the later-calving cows are often milked through the winter to help maintain the correct body condition score for calving.

The herd production average is 7,364 litres at 3.83% fat and 3.52% protein. For many years, cows were served through AI but this has changed in the last 10 years to a stock bull-based approach with bulls sourced from top UK herds including Langley, Nerewater, Okalby and Castledale in Northern Ireland.

When selecting bulls, a huge emphasis is placed on cow families with good yields, milk solids, longevity and high classification scores.

The heifers on the farm calve at 22 to 24 months old to the Friesian bull with great ease, which is vital for young heifers and prolongs longevity.

Cow nutrition is of great importance on the farm with round bale silage above 70% DMD and 6kg to 8kg of a high-quality dairy nut fed in the parlour, which reduces to 4kg when cows have access to grass by day. The yearly target for meal feeding is one tonne per cow per year alongside good-quality grass.

The Irish Pure Friesian Club is incredibly active with on-farm meet-ups taking place five times a year. These are a great opportunity for members to discuss all aspects of their herds from cow performance to sire selection. The club also runs an annual herds competition with the help of the IHFA.

This year’s judge was Brian Dalby of the Ringwood herd in the UK. The O’Connor family were both shocked and thrilled when they were announced as the winners of this year’s prestigious herds competition.