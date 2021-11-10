The Irish Charolais Cattle Society hosted its first autumn sale of the year over the weekend in Tullamore, with prices reaching five figures.

Securing the top price of €12,800 was Ballym Rocco from the Quinn family based in Edenderry, Co Offaly. This April 2020-born bull was awarded the senior championship earlier in the day under judges Eoin and Mark McGovern.

Senior champion Ballym Rocco sold for €12,800.

Homebred on both sides, Rocco is a son of Ballym Mate that goes back to Goldstar Echo, with Cloverfield Excellent on the dam’s side. Spirited bidding from two Irish AI companies saw the bull’s price rise, with auctioneer Tom Cox eventually dropping the hammer to Dovea AI.

This topped a solid day of trading, which saw seven bulls sell for €5,000 or more.

Taking the second-top price was Lisnagre Romio ET from Jim Geoghegan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. This mid-September 2020-born bull placed first in his class before going on to be awarded reserve junior champion.

Despite carrying one star on both the terminal and replacement indices, the young bull’s price tag headed all the way to €6,800. This son of Jupiter is out of a Major-bred dam that goes back to the famous Ballydowman Simone.

Reserve junior champion Lisnagre Romio sold for €6,800.

Taking the overall junior championship ahead of Romio was Goldstar Rossini ET. Bred and exhibited by Martin Ryan and family, this August 2020-born bull is sired by the homebred AI bull Goldstar Othello and out of Major-bred dam Goldstar Edelwiss.

Ranking five stars on the terminal index and with a beef cow calving figure of 5.9%, he was knocked down to a Wicklow breeder at €5,600.

Junior champion Goldstar Rossini ET sold for €5,600.

Standing reserve senior male champion was Clenagh Rocket from Michael and Barry Quinn, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare. Sired by the famous Texan-Gie, he is out of a CF52-bred dam that goes back to Pirate. Ranking four stars on the terminal index, the March 2020-born bull was knocked down at €5,400.

Just behind this at €5,300 was the first-prizewinning Glenree Rod from breeder John Anthony O’Grady. This five-star son of Whitecliffe James is out of a Cavelands Fenian-bred dam, with Oldstone Egbert also in the back breeding. Carrying one copy of the F94L gene, he was secured by a buyer from Co Kildare.

Drumcullen Raffa was next in line when he met his reserve at €5,250. Bred by local breeder John Fleury, this August 2020-born bull is sired by the homebred Drumcullen Nevada 2.

Boasting five stars on the terminal index, his back pedigree includes Lyonsdemesne Pat and Thrunton Bonjovi.

Reserve senior champion Clenagh Rocket sold for €5,400.

Shortly after this, Fleury also sold Drumcullen Ramses at €5,000. This September 2020-born bull is sired by Prime Roberto, with the homebred dam out of Bolton Sublime. Ranking five stars on the terminal index, Ramses carries no copies of either the Q204X or F94L genes.

A further five bulls sold for €4,000 to €5,000. Overall, 41 of the 60 bulls sold to an average of €3,807, a rise of nearly €100 on the year.