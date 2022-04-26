Ballym Rob sold for a top price of €6,300. He is pictured with handler Manus Connolly and Colm Quinn, Ballym Charolais. \ Shanon Kinahan

Hinting once again at the strong trade for bulls ex-yard, 38 of the 58 bulls catalogued were presented for sale. Despite the start of breeding being just around the corner for many farms, demand for all ages of bulls was brisk on the day.

Champion bull was awarded to lot 11 Roughan Rebel for Pat McLean, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. Sired by one of the herd’s imported stock bulls, Roughan Jaquard from a Roughan Verygood dam, he failed to reach his reserve in the ring after being bid to €5,000.

Reserve champion of the day for judge Basil Bothwell was Goldstar Schillaci ET for Martin Ryan and family, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Sired by Goldstar Hugo ET and from a Texan Gie dam, he boasted five stars for terminal indexes, docility, carcase weight and carcase conformation. The hammer fell at €4,300 for this January 2021-born bull.

The Quinn family from Edenderry, Co Offaly, topped the trade with lot 30 Ballym Rob, a second prize winner in the pre-sale show. This Ballym Mate-sired bull from a Bourgogne dam held a calving figure of just 3.7%, as well as five stars for terminal indexes and carcase weight and four stars for replacement, docility and carcase conformation. Auctioneer Tom Cox let the hammer fall at €6,300 for this much-admired bull.

He was followed in to the ring by stable mate lot 31 Ballym Royale, the first Ballym Mylove son presented for sale by the Quinns. From a Cavelands Fenian dam, he combined a calving figure of 5% with five stars for replacement, terminal, docility and carcase weight. He was knocked down at €5,200.

The third and final bull from the Ballym herd was lot 52 Ballym Sebastian. Again sired by Ballym Mylove from a Goldstar Hector dam, he was sold for €4,500 to give an average of €5,333 for the herd’s three bulls.

The second top price of the sale was €6,200 for lot 53 Aquanchoua Sam ET, bred by Peter McLaughlin, Co Cavan. This 13-month-old bull was sired by Hideal from a Doonally New dam.

He carried one copy of the Q204X gene and one copy of the F94L gene.

The third top price of the day went to Michael Hanlon, Co Longford, for lot 24 Ballinroey Roman ET. A first prize winner in his class, the Doonally New-sired bull saw the hammer fall at €6,000.

He had five stars for terminal index, docility, carcase weight and carcase conformation.

Champion on the day was Lot 11 Roughan Rebel for Pat McLean. \ Shanon Kinahan

Other top prices

€5,800 for lot 13 Dreena Rory, owned by Patrick O’Hara, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry. Sired by Chic from a Bivuoac dam, he held five stars for terminal, maternal and carcase conformation, as well as a calving index of 2.9%.

€5,600 for lot 45, a second prize winner owned by Noel Laverty, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. Sired by Fleetwood from a Jaquard cow, he held five stars for replacement, four stars for terminal index and a calving figure of 5.3%.

Two bulls on the day made €5,000. Lot 33 Cattanview Razzle Dazzle, owned by Tim Higgins, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, and lot 47 Baurnafea Sean Óg, owned by John Bambrick, Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny both saw the hammer fall at €5,000.

The society’s next sale of bulls is in Tuam Mart, Co Galway, on Saturday 30 April, with 30 bulls catalogued for sale.