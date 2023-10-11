Mixed animal practice, Medivet Ballymena (formerly known as Grove Vets) has written to farmer clients informing them it will no longer provide a farm veterinary service, including TB testing, effective from 20 October 2023.

In the letter, signed by Medivet Ballymena branch partners James Ritchie and Mark McCracken they refer to “many reasons for this decision” which include a shortage of vets in the UK and Ireland and the increasing amount of small animal work.

However, they also highlight on-going issues with the DAERA TB testing contract. Back in the spring, there was a short break in testing after DAERA and private vets failed to agree a new contract. The main issues centred around how fees had fallen behind those on offer in Britain as well as penalties applied when practices don’t meet various key performance indicators (KPIs).

In the end, a six-month interim contact was agreed, which ran out on 10 October 2023. Another six-month arrangement has been offered by DAERA.

“As the contract stands, we are unable to sign it,” states the Medivet Ballymena letter, adding that the decision to stop on-farm work “has not been taken lightly”.

That decision adds to pressure on other private vet practices, with sources suggesting that Medivet did a substantial amount of TB testing throughout Co Antrim.

A vet in the area told the Irish Farmers Journal he was “disgusted” at the way the profession has been treated by DAERA. “Where would we be if another episode of Foot and Mouth occurred - where would the veterinary staff come from?” he asked.

