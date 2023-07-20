The Ballyraggan Hereford herd of James Thompson and his family from Rathvilly, Co Carlow, will offer a proud selection of females for sale in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny, on Saturday 29 July.

The family will kindly facilitate on-farm viewing on Saturday 22 July ahead of the sale to allow potential customers or those who cannot attend the sale to view the lots on offer.

Viewing is available from 10.30am to 5pm at R93 X294.

The sale will see 39 lots go under auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney’s hammer, with just one bull entered that will be the last lot to grace the sales ring.

Registered heifers

All of the heifers presented for sale are Ballyraggan registered heifers born between April 2021 and April 2022. There will also be a selection of cows on offer.

The Thompson family have dedicated their farming lives to breeding some of the finest Hereford cattle in the country, carefully selecting genetics to work in your herd.

Sires of the auction lots include Kye Hulk, Rathnollag Lucky 790, Airhill Oisín, Ballyraggan Issac, Ballyavillr Neilson, Boyanna Hallmark and Ballyraggan Woodford 1060th. Ballyraggan Woodford 1060th is himself also up for grabs.

The sale is set to kick off at 1pm. However, potential customers will be offered a chance to view the lots on offer from 10am in Kilkenny Mart.

Online bidding will be available through Martbids. However, you must be registered to bid prior to the sale.

In pictures

Lot 39 Ballyraggan Woodford 1060th is the only bull for sale in this consignment. / Tricia Kennedy

Lot 27 Ballyraggan Abigail 1087th in the upcoming Ballyraggan Hereford production sale. / Tricia Kennedy

Lot 34 Ballyraggan Orange Sapphire 11 sells at the Ballyraggan production sale. She goes back to the famous Grianan Orange line. / Tricia Kennedy