The Ballyraggan production sale takes place this Saturday, 29 July, where potential customers will be offered a chance to view the lots in Kilkenny Mart from 10am with the sale due to start at 1pm. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Ballyraggan Hereford herd of James Thompson and his family from Rathvilly, Co Carlow, will offer a proud selection of females for sale in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny, on Saturday 29 July.

The sale will see 39 lots go under auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney’s hammer with just one bull entered who will be the last lot to grace the sales ring.

All of the heifers presented for sale are Ballyraggan-registered, born between April 2021 and April 2022. There will also be a selection of cows on offer on the day.

The Thompson family have dedicated their farming lives to breeding some of the finest Hereford cattle in the country, carefully selecting genetics to work in your herd.

Sires of the auction lots include Kye Hulk, Rathnollag Lucky 790, Airhill Oisín, Ballyraggan Issac, Ballyavillr Neilson, Boyanna Hallmark and Ballyraggan Woodford 1060th. Ballyraggan Woodford 1060th is himself also up for grabs.

The sale is set to kick off at 1pm. However, potential customers will be offered a chance to view the lots on offer from 10am in Kilkenny Mart.

Online bidding will be available through MartBids. However, you must be registered to bid prior to the sale.