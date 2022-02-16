Limousin bulls hit a top price of 10,600gn at the spring show and sale in Dungannon Mart. \ Donal O'Leary

Ballyrobin Redbull was the star of the show at the Northern Ireland Limousin club’s spring show and sale of pedigree breeding stock.

In a clean sweep in the pre-sale judging, Redbull took home the intermediate, male and supreme champion titles.

Commanding plenty of attention, Redbull topped the trade at 10,600 guineas (€13,250).

Bred by Joan Gilliland, Co Antrim, Redbull is a July 2020-born son of Gunnarfleet Lion and out of Ballyrobin Frascati, a Wilodge Vantastic daughter.

At 6,600gns (€8,250), Pointhouse Ronaldo was the second highest priced animal on the day. Bred by Michael Diamond, Co Derry, this September 2020-born animal is a son of Loosebeare Fantastic out of Pointhouse Hazel, a Wildoge Cerberus daughter.

Overall, bulls were in high demand throughout the sale with 31 out of 37 animals forward selling to an average of £3,600

Following close behind was Newhillfarm Ryan from Michael McPolin and Sons, Co Down. Ryan is a Haltcliffe Dancer son from Newhillfarm Michelle and sold for 6,000gns (€7,500).

Fourth-highest price was 5,100gns (€6,375) paid for Ashview Rodger, the junior champion from Victor Keys, Co Tyrone.

Rodger is a Plumtree Fantastic son from Togherdoo Ibel, a Swarland Eddie daughter. This was followed by 4,400gns (€5,500) for Pointhouse Rebel, another entry from Michael Diamond.

Overall, bulls were in high demand throughout the sale with 31 out of 37 animals forward selling to an average of £3,600 (€4,285).

Chestnutt working bulls sell to 5,700gns

The annual sale of pedigree Angus and Charolais bulls from Victor and David Chestnutt, Bushmills, Co Antrim, hit a top price of 5,700gns (€7,125) in Ballymena Mart on Friday 11 February.

Now in its eighth year, all bulls forward were born in spring 2020 and fathered by the farm’s two main stock sires and sold ready for work.

Six Angus bulls were forward, all of which were bred by Lisduff Dano and have successfully mated heifers this winter.

Across nine Charolais bulls, eight were sold to an average of £4,173

Top price was 4,600gns (€5,750) for Clougher Elton W823, with all six bulls selling to an average of £3,710 (€4,417).

Next up was an entry of nine Charolais bulls, all sired by Ellerton Independent. With plenty of buying interest ringside and online, prices topped out at 5,700gns (€7,125) for Bushmills Rocky.

This was followed by 5,600gns (€7,000) paid for Bushmills Ronaldo and 4,400gns (€5,500) for Bushmills Revolution.

Across nine Charolais bulls, eight were sold to an average of £4,173 (€4,988), a slight drop on the £4,397 (€5,234) recorded last year.