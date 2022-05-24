Champion in the Valais Blacknose section at Balmoral Show went to Irene Gray's ewe.

The sheep rings were back in business at Balmoral Show, with some good entries across a number of different breeds. There were over 80 entries in the Texel section, over 60 entries in the Bluefaced Leicester section, more than 50 entries in the Blue Texel section and over 50 entries for the relatively new breed, the Dutch spotted.

Offaly man Brian Matthews had the tough job of picking the winners in the Valais Blacknose section.

The Valais Blacknose are always a crowd puller and Balmoral Show was no different with huge interest in the breed which originated in the Swiss Alps.

Champion rosette

It was Irene Gray’s ewe that caught Brian’s eye and she took the champion rosette with Ryan and Emma Conway’s ram standing in reserve.

In the Texel section, it was the Tyrone-based Beacom family who took the champion spot with their shearling ewe, with Eugene Brannigan standing in reserve with his 2022-born ewe lamb.

In the Charollais section, Diane Christie was tapped out as champion with her senior ewe, with Alistar Moore taking the reserve spot with his shearling ram.

Liam Campbell took the champion in the Dutch Spotted section with his ram, while Allen Shortt and Emma Allen took home the reserve title with their ram lamb.

Harold Dickey was tapped out champion with his shearling ram in the Border Leicester section, while Stephen Wallace took the reserve spot for his ewe.

Denis Taylor had a clean sweep in the Suffolk section taking the champion spot with his shearling ewe and the reserve spot with his shearling ram.

In the Blue Texel section, Clive Richardson took the champion rosette for his ewe lamb with Allen Shortt taking reserve with his shearling ewe.

In the Lleyn section, it was a clean sweep for Andrew Kennedy when judge John Dugdale tapped out his shearling ram as champion and his ram lamb for the reserve champion.

Large display

One of the largest displays of sheep at the show was in the Hampshire Down section and champion went to Kevin and Anna McCarthy, Ballycreelly, Co Down, with their trimmed ram lamb and reserve champion went to J & A Fletcher.