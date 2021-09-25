Cattle lined up for the judges at Balmoral Show.

Extremely mild autumn weather led to some cattle developing pneumonia at the popular Northern Ireland flagship show.

An official statement from the organisers issue don Saturday confirmed that some animals in the cattle hall had developed mild respiratory conditions, including raised temperature and a few cases of pneumonia.

While the show’s senior vet confirmed there is no evidence of anything serious and no cause for concern, some exhibitors decided to take their cattle home.

“The welfare of all animals at the show is always a top priority and this is in line with the show’s protocol,” the statement said.

As a result, the number of cattle forward for the Saturday classes was lower than expected.