The second round of judging in the cattle rings at the Balmoral Show took place on Wednesday evening.

Here, the judges were tasked with finding their champions in the Simmental, Blonde, Limousin, Salers and Charolais breeds.

Simmental

First to kick off the small entry forward was the Simmental breed. Here Robin Boyd found his overall champion in the senior bull Hiltonstown Indiana. Originally bred by Richard Rogers this bull was exhibited by James McKane. Born January 2017, Indiana is a son of former Balmoral champion Dermotstown Delboy.

Standing reserve in this ring was the January 2020-born heifer Drumsamney Lady Jane. Bred and exhibited by Johnathan Henderson, she is a daughter of Kilbride Farm Glenhead.

Blonde

In the Blonde ring, overall championship was secured by Hillhead Rose. This April 2020-born heifer was sired by Allacott Herbie and brought out by Rodgers Livestock.

Shane Savage stood reserve to this stylish heifer with Shanvalley Penrose. This two-and-a-half-year-old heifer was sired by Abricot.

Limousin

The Limousin section was one of the most-hotly contested with a few very strong heifer classes kickstarting the breed. Securing top spot here was Jalex Mya. This five-year-old cow was bred and exhibited by well-known stockman James Alexander. Sired by Bassingfield Hobama she was shown alongside her well-made heifer calf.

Standing reserve in the Limousin ring was the April 2020-born Tweeddale Redhot from Trevor Shields. This daughter of 2018 Irish national champion Carrickmore Maximus is out of a Grahams cow that combines Coffee and Franco.

Salers

In the Salers ring it was a double championship for John Elliot and family. Taking the overall championship for the team was the homebred two year old heifer Drumlegagh Oceana. This stylish heifer was homebred on both sides with sire Drumlegagh Hamish.

Charolais

Last one to finish up on Wednesday evening was the Charolais breed, which saw two young bulls take champion and reserve. Taking pole position was Gretnahouse Pouncer from H & H Heron. This rising two-year-old bull is a son of Westcarse Jimmy and out of Gretnahouse Japan.

Taking the reserve spot was the March 2020-born Stranagone Reagan from Robert McWilliams. Sired by the homebred Stranagone Jones he is out of Falleninch Fanna.