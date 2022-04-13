A widely criticised ban on the sale and distribution of turf proposed by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan from 1 September is to go ahead, the Department of the Environment has said.
A spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that many of the 3,000 citizens who replied to the public consultation on the Solid Fuel Regulations called for a full ban on health and environmental grounds. While others were concerned about any potential ban, the department said the new regulations took all of these perspectives into consideration.
SHARING OPTIONS: