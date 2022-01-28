Denis Caniffe was just 37 years of age and recently married when he passed away in October 2021.

Bandon Mart will host a charity livestock sale on Easter Monday, which will raise funds for Breakthrough Cancer Research in memory of farmer Denis Canniffe who died in October.

Denis, who was from Bandon, Co Cork, was just 37 years of age and recently married when he passed away in October 2021 after receiving a diagnosis of gliobastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, 16 months earlier.

Denis’ wife Kate is organising the fundraiser and all proceeds will be donated to Breakthrough Cancer Research, which will invest the funds in brain cancer research.

Donations welcome

The farming community has been called on to help, with all livestock donations welcome.

Kate and Bandon Mart are asking farmers across Ireland to donate stock of all ages, male and female, for the sale to further boost funds for the charity.

Anyone who would like to donate an animal to the fundraising sale is asked to contact Bandon Mart on 023-884 1151 in advance of the closing date of Tuesday 12 April.

“In June 2020, Denis, who was a strong 6’6” fit man, complained of having a really bad headache. A few days later, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. It was such a shock,” Kate said.

“We went from clinic to clinic searching for answers and as we knocked on doors asking to get access to clinical trials, we were shocked to learn that only a tiny percentage of research funding currently goes to gIioblastoma, despite it being one of the most aggressive cancers.

Denis and Kate Caniffe.

“Denis being Denis, [he] continued to help out on his family farm, which he loved, whenever he could. Even the day after brain surgery, I heard him down milking the cows and just couldn’t believe it.

"We also began to lay the foundations for our house, as we remained so hopeful for the future. Denis was an incredibly positive man and he never complained about his diagnosis.

"To the very end, we tried everything that was possible, but, unfortunately, there are not enough advances in brain cancer research yet.

“I’m thankful that it happened swiftly in the end and Denis never had to be told that there is no more hope. More investment needs to be put into new brain cancer treatments so that no one else has to go through this in the future.”

Denis is one of the 200 people in Ireland diagnosed with glioblastoma every year.

Comfort in farming

“Farming was everything to Denis and throughout his diagnosis he found comfort in its routine and strong sense of community. I hope this is a fitting way to remember him while giving something back,” she said.

The Denis Canniffe Memorial Fundraiser will be held at Bandon Mart on Easter Monday 18 April 2022 at 3pm.

This is traditionally the biggest mart day of the year, so it is hoped the unique sale of mixed livestock will draw a lot of support. The sale will be MC-ed by vet Tommy Heffernan.

Breakthrough

Breakthrough is an Irish medical research charity focused on cancer research and it funds scientists, researchers, and clinicians throughout Ireland and around the world to tackle the most difficult to cure cancers and deliver better futures sooner for those diagnosed with the disease.

If anyone would like to make a financial contribution to the fundraiser, you can do so here.