Bank of Ireland made an underlying profit of €1.2bn in 2022, beating market estimates. The profit was down 12% on last year as the lender took an impairment charge on its loan book of €187m to account for potential losses as interest rates rise and the increased cost of living further squeezes borrowers.

In publishing the first set of accounts since the bank fully returned to private ownership, CEO Myles O’Grady hailed the bank’s “excellent performance” and said they achieved “enormous progress” with their ambition to become the “national champion bank.” That title was a long-held ambition of former CEO Francesca McDonagh, who moved to a management role at Credit Suisse last year.

Bank of Ireland announced it intends to return €350m to shareholders in dividends and buyback this year.

O’Grady said the bank will keep the interest rates it pays depositors and charges borrowers “under review” as the ECB continues to raise rates.