An Post is committed to making sure everyone has easy access to everyday banking services, both for business and personal banking. That’s why AIB and Bank of Ireland customers can now lodge and withdraw cash and cheques at any of the 900 post offices nationwide, six days a week.
Find your nearest post office by using the An Post store locator.
Visit your local post office or check out An Post's website for more details
Allied Irish Banks PLC and Bank of Ireland are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.
An Post - Your Money for Your World.