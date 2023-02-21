Sale topper and the overall champion Bannhill Farm Masterpiece sold at 28,000gns (€33,100.51) to Elite Pedigree Genetics in Northern Ireland and Noel Kilpatrick from the Ballymoney Herd

On Monday 20 February, a bustling ringside saw 130 Simmental bulls and four heifers go under the hammer at the United Auctions Galbraith Stirling bull sales.

Topping off a fantastic day in the show ring for Alan Wilson from Rathfriland, Co Down, was Bannhill Farm Masterpiece who topped the lots at the annual spring bull sales in Stirling at 28,000gns (€33,100.51) after being selected as the overall show champion at the pre-sale show on Sunday.

Masterpiece, a June 2021-born Kilbride Farm Bantry son, has a number of famous and well sought after genetics in his pedigree including Cairnview Snazzy, Kilbride Farm Fanni, Auchorachan Wizard and Raceview Tia Nicollette, bred by Peter O’Connell, Co Cork.

His dam is a full sister to Ballinlare Farm Galaxy, so it was no surprise that his pedigree, power, style and correctness saw him top the sale and achieve one of the highest prices ever secured for a Simmental bull at Stirling bull sales.

He was purchased by Elite Pedigree Genetics in Northern Ireland and Noel Kilpatrick from the Ballymoney Herd.

Clearance rate

With an 88% clearance rate and a sale average of £7,260 (€8,173.80) up £420 (€472.86) on the same sale last year, this year’s sale proved to be a massive success.

Following the overall champion to the top of the price list was the reserve junior champion, Hiltonstown Matrix from the herd of Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, Co Antrim.

The September 2021-born bull sired by Saltire Impressive sold for 20,000gns (€23,643.22).

W S Stronach from Banffshire, who turned out Islavale Mufasa, was well rewarded when the Corskie Highlander son sold for 16,000gns (€18,914.58).

Irish breeding

The October 2021-born bull, bred by Garrett Behan, Co Laois, also had Irish breeding with Clonagh A Super Star standing as his maternal grandsire.

Selling for 15,000gns (€17,732.42) was the reserve senior champion Backmuir Moonshine from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Banffshire. The April 2021-born bull was sired by Wolfstar Jackaroo.

There were two bulls on the day selling for 14,000gns (€16,550.25), the first of which was the reserve overall champion, Blackford Mars from W G Macpherson, Invernessshire.

The May 2021-born bull was sired by Heathbrow Important out of a Hockenhull Waterloo dam. Up next was Kilbride Farm Morikawa from W H Robson and sons.

The Islavale Harvest polled bull is out of a Curaheen Gunshot dam and was born in July 2021.

Corskie Match, sired by Drumagarner Hughes, followed closely behind selling for 13,000gns (€15,368.10) on the day.

The March 2021-born bull was a first prizewinner and was from the herd of WJ and J Green from Moray.

Also selling for 13,000gns (€15,368.10) was Kilbride Farm Merlin again from the Robson family.

The April 2021-born bull was sired by Kilbride Farm Jetstream and was a second prizewinner on the day.

Again, there were two bulls that sold for a high of 12,000gns (€14,185.93), the first of which was the May 2021-born second prizewinner, Denzies Magic sired by Denzies Hamish who was brought forward for sale by M A Barlow and sons from Lancashire.

Also hitting the 12k benchmark was Blackford Mosby from W G Macpherson. The August 2021-born bull is a son of Ranfurly Confederate.

There were also two bulls in the 11,000gns (€13,003.77) category, both belonging to Alan King from East Lothian. Up first was the May 2021-born Islavale Guy son, Wolfstar Mustang and was followed by his stablemate, Wolfstar Moves Like Jagger, this time sired by Wolfstar Ivan. King’s success continued, securing 10,000gns (€11,821.61) for the May 2021-born Wolfstar Meatball, also sired by Islavale Guy.

Laura Green from Moray was the last breeder to secure a five-figure sum achieving 10,000gns (€11,821.61) for her September 2021-born bull Garmount Matt, bred by Nigel Hogan, Co Carlow.

Matt was the first son to be sold off the privately purchased Rathnashan Leonardo whose full brother Ninja is standing as the junior herd sire at Rathnashan.