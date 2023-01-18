I hear the cover stars of the 2021 Irish Beef and Sheep Farmer magazine are now supplying meat to consumers on the continent.

Siblings John, Eoin and Clodagh Lynch set up Bantry Bay Farm Foods and commenced selling boxed beef in early 2021.

Word has it the west Cork pedigree Angus and Hereford have been supplying one Brussels butcher for a number of months and a second outlet in the Belgian capital has also been secured.

With an initial target to sell one animal a month, the Belgian venture will see a new goal of one animal a week. It’s onward and upward for these ambitious young west Cork farmers.