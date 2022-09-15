Approximately 90 farmers attended the last in a series of regional Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) meetings in Cootehill, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, where farmers were briefed on climate change policy, nitrates changes, schemes and IFA proposals for the budget.
IFA president Tim Cullinan highlighted proposals the association put forward for the distribution of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR). Ireland secured €1.2bn as part of the fund, with €300m to €400m allocated to agriculture.
