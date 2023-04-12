Brexit has not yet impacted negatively on farmers, but the biggest threat is still to come.

Minister of State, Martin Heydon, told the Dail a month ago that “you have to prove a direct link to the impact from Brexit” to qualify for payments from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund.

This seems a particularly narrow interpretation when considered alongside the allocation of payments already made from the fund to businesses and amenities, though as of yet nothing specifically for farmers.

The closest farmers have come to accessing the BAR is through the funding allocated to pay €20 per head for weighing up to fifty calves and logging the results with ICBF, and a €3.1m investment aid scheme for seed and chipping potatoes.

Genotyping the national cattle herd is a worthy national strategic ambition but doesnt directly put money in farmers’ pockets.

€100m for factories

Among the major winners from the BAR so far have been the beef and dairy processing factories. The ink was hardly dry on the BAR when Irish meat and dairy processors were invited by Government to apply in February 2021 for the first tranche of a €100m fund to assist diversifying from the UK market.

At that point there certainly had been no loss to the processing sector from Brexit, and in fact, 2021 was to be a year of exceptional profits in beef processing.

The factories quickly marched through the open door, and in late 2021 thefirst €70m was allocated. Qualifying expenditure included market diversion initiatives and capital investment to enhance businesses capability to repurpose their product offerings for alternative markets beyond the UK.

The fisheries sector has taken a direct hit from Brexit in the loss of mackerel and prawn quotas because of Brexit. The sector set up a task force in March 2021 and came up with a funding requirement of €423m.

So far, what is notable in the allocations to the sector from the BAR fund is the significant expenditure on infrastructure, particularly piers that are much more associated with amenity and leisure pursuits than the fishing industry.

Rerouting to renewable energy

The latest and most striking diversification in using the fund is the Minister for Finance writing to the EU requesting permission to transfer €150m from the BAR pot to REPowerEU, which is the rollout of renewable energy and part of the EU ambition to reduce dependency on Russian gas.

Investing in renewable energy is indeed worthy in its own right, but by pulling money out of the BAR to fund it is another blow to farmers.

If farmers were in Government thinking, it would be much more appropriate to be asking the EU to ringfence a large tranche of the unallocated funding to offset the impact of UK trade deals with Australia and New Zealand. These will come into effect later this year and will the first real direct impact of Brexit on the Irish beef, sheep meat and dairy sectors.

Australia will for the first time have meaningful access to the UK market for beef and sheep. New Zealand is already well accommodated for sheep meat but it will benefit from first time access for beef and enhanced access for dairy exports.

Real impact still to come

While both countries will never have the benefit of proximity to the UK market in the way that Ireland has, the reality is that they will still secure a chunk of the market, and in the process set a lower value for imported product in these categories.

There will also be the indirect impact of likely greater quantities of UK beef, sheep and indeed dairy exported to EU markets if the UK market becomes oversupplied.

The IFA has recently called on the Government to explain where the BAR has been allocated, given that just €50m appears to have been allocated to primary agriculture.

Allocation of €100m to the processing sector to enable them prepare to develop other markets is fine, but surely if there is a Breixt hit to come it will be farmers that pick up the cost which factories will pass on. A plan has to be found that ringfences money for farmers to assist them prepare for increased competition in the UK market.