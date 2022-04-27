The Dealer hears that well-known farm manager Roger Barkley is departing Ireland for a return to managing cows in Saudi Arabia.

Barkley has been managing the Tintur herd of Holstein Friesian cows belonging to Sir Charles Keane of Cappoquin in Co Waterford for the last 15 years.

He was also heavily involved in the Irish Farm Managers Association. Sir Charles and his family need not have to worry about getting up early to milk after Roger’s departure, as the 250-strong herd is milked through no less than five DeLaval robots.

Rumours abound as to what’s going to happen to the dairy farm, with some talk of Waterford Institute of Technology showing an interest in running it as an education facility.