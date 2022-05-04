Green grain prices for harvest are up €17/t in recent weeks. \ Donal O'Leary

Harvest grain prices have risen further over the past week, up by around €5/t. However, daily and hourly volatility continue as features of futures markets.

New crop price offers for November/December for dry wheat are generally in the €375/t to €380/t bracket, and barley around €365/t to €370/t.

On Wednesday of this week, Glanbia offered €317/t for green barley for harvest and €327/t for green wheat. These forward price offers are up €17/t in the past three weeks.

Nearby prices for grain in store remain similar to recent weeks.

The main change is that barley is broadly similar to wheat once again, having been lower last week and higher for many weeks prior to that.

Depending on the day, price levels to the trade for both are in the €420/t to €425/t range.

However, futures prices for May have fallen considerably in recent days as demand slows and moves towards maize. Read more in Grain Trends.