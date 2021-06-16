Several milk processors in Northern Ireland have increased base prices for milk supplied in May.

Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia Ireland and Strathroy have all announced price increases for milk supplied in May.

The biggest increase comes from Strathroy, with 0.5p/l added to its base, putting suppliers on a starting price of 29p/l.

Glanbia Ireland has added 0.25p/l, raising its base to 29.5p/l.

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to declare a milk price for May, announcing it was rolling its 1p/l unconditional bonus into its base price along with a 0.2p/l increase.

This effectively brings Lakeland to 29.2p/l for May, just 0.2p/l above the April base.

However, as the unconditional 1p/l bonus is now rolled into the official base price, it means that any milk supplied under Lakeland’s fixed price contract reverts back to the original guaranteed price, which is 26p/l for May.

Holding steady

Among the other processors Dale Farm left its price unchanged on a base of 29.8p/l, which includes its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, while Glanbia Cheese is also holding for May, keeping its suppliers on a base of 28.75p/l.

That leaves Aurivo the only company still to declare a price for last month.

Mozzarella bonus

Meanwhile, Glanbia Cheese is again temporarily reducing the baseline standard for its 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus from May to September.

Butterfat will reduce from its normal base of 4% to 3.84% during the five month period, while protein is reduced from 3.2% to 3.15%.

For cell counts, SCC must be below 250 during the outlined period, rather than 200 or below as per the remainder of the year. TBC is unchanged at 25 or below.

