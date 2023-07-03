Norman and Micheal Dunne are the host farmers for BASE Ireland's Soil Dependence event next week. \ Claire Nash

BASE (Biodiversity, Agriculture, Soil, Environment) Ireland, a group focused on regenerative farming and conservation agriculture, will host Soil Dependence this Tuesday 4 July.

The event will see speakers from home and abroad talk throughout the day and there will also be machinery demonstrations.

BASE Ireland chair and host farmer Norman Dunne will kick off proceedings on his farm in Maynooth at 10am and John Geraghty of South East Technological University (SETU) will follow.

UK farmer Tim Parton will talk before a panel discussion including farmers Louis McAuley, Gareth Culligan and Tommy Tierney.

The Philip Reck Soil Farmer of the Year award will be presented at 12.30pm.

Machinery Demonstrations will be held before a rainfall simulator demonstration with Robbie Byrne.

In the afternoon the focus turns to livestock with a talk from Mike Walsh and a panel discussion with Richard Fortune, Mark Armitage, Peter Murphy and Mike Walsh.

In the afternoon there will be talks from the Danú farming group and Robbie Byrne of Precision Nutrition. The day will close at 5pm.