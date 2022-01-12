There were plenty of illustrious speakers giving an insight into the future at the annual Oxford Farming Conference, which took place on 5 to 7 January.

But perhaps the most compelling image was that of National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Minette Batters, who joined the online event from her Shropshire home, kitted out in multiple layers and a scarf to match.

The Dealer immediately assumed she was making a big statement about how the burning of fossil fuel was the real culprit in the climate crisis, not cows and sheep.

However, it turned out the NFU leader had forgotten to order heating oil.

