MEPs voted on the nature restoration law in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The European Parliament is voting through a series of amendments to the proposed nature restoration law after a majority of MEPs voted not to reject the proposals on Wednesday.

A vote was tabled to reject the law, but this was defeated in a narrow majority of 312 voting to reject the law and 324 voting to keep it and amend it.

The vote was met with cheers and applause from those backing the law.

The move means that MEPs will work through a series of amendments tabled on Wednesday on the nature restoration law, many of which seek to lower targets and grant more flexibility in meeting them.

Real impact

The vote’s real impact on the nature restoration law’s proposals will remain unknown until the final round of talks - the trilogue - commences between European Parliament, European Commission and European Council of Ministers.

However, the move means that some version of a nature restoration law will be implemented across the EU setting legally-binding targets for habitats restoration and biodiversity.

The controversial proposals for the law had previously been shot down by three committees in the European Parliament: environment, agriculture and fisheries.

More to follow at farmersjournal.ie this morning.

Read more

European Parliament split on rejecting nature restoration law

Agri MEPs vote no to EU nature restoration law

Environment committee rejects EU nature restoration law