An egg laid by a Co Clare hen is the latest contender in the race for Ireland's biggest hen egg.

Mona Muller from Glendree Organic Farm in Co Clare has claimed that her hen egg beats last week's contender, who got in touch with us from Co Wicklow.

Muller has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the circumference of her egg is 17.5cm and it is 9cm in length.

It also weighs 129g, which is 12g heavier than Wicklow farmer Craig Evans' egg.

'Monstrosity'

The banner native told us that the hen responsible for this "monstrosity" frequently lays big eggs like this one.

Mona and her husband Harry, along with their four children, farm just under 100ac in the Slieve Aughty Mountains near Feakle in the east of the county.

They are organically farming horses, goats, sheep, cattle, hens, ducks, turkeys and bees.

The farm is also located in a hen harrier special protection area (SPA).

If you think your flock has what it takes to lay the biggest egg in Ireland, get in touch with us at news@farmersjournal.ie.