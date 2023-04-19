EU farmland is becoming a battleground for green ambitions. Let’s be clear, nervous governments are watching what is happening and scaling back European Commission proposals.

The Dutch government recently pressed pause on a programme to shut farms to reduce nitrous oxide emissions after the BBB party won a provincial election in March.

In recent days the governments of Poland and Hungary have temporarily halted imports of grain and dairy products from Ukraine after farmers complained about cheap imports of Ukrainian food depressing food prices.

This growing resistance poses a challenge to the EU’s aim to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. If Brussels cannot bring farmers on board then net zero by 2050 may be at risk. Context is important in all this. There is a war on and China is looking to be self-sufficient in milk and beef – therefore less imports would be required from countries like our own that export high-quality produce.

Can a political party be established from a farming context? On the face of it, this would seem to be challenging. It would have to hold more than views on an agri policy. While I agree many politicians are now more urban based and influenced accordingly, is the independence to lobby all parties stronger for farmers? The likelihood is for a multi-party coalition going forward.

It certainly looks like IFA is staying away from the political fairground at the moment and remaining focused on lobbying all political parties. This week, the organisation released a much-anticipated Thomond Park declaration on climate action which talks about balancing climate action and food production alongside new funding for achieving environmental objectives. It is imperative all rural dwellers understand this declaration.

Speaking of funding, some EU states are in a much more severe situation than Ireland in terms of reducing food production. Some are acting. As an example, in Greece the agricultural minister has created a €525m fund to help young farmers in severe financial situations. If Finance Minister Michael McGrath needs a long-term strategic home for the exceptional corporation tax take in the news this week, rural Ireland and food production need support to meet new environmental measures.

Nature restoration laws coming

The thinking at the moment is that EU nature restoration laws might be fast-tracked through the European Commission in 2023 before election paralysis takes hold of the Commission in 2024.

In Ireland, we don’t know what area of land this is going to affect, we don’t know what counties it is going to affect, and we don’t know the extent of any of the environmental or nature benefits that rewetting can bring.

We don’t know what rewetting looks like or who lives in those areas that may be rewetted.

For such a significant regulation in terms of potential land area affected, it seems ludicrous to be at this stage in our understanding with legislation pending.

Weanling export numbers

Is it any wonder that there is more of a clamour for more meat (Irish weanlings) and milk? Global production of milk and meat is declining and will decline further as environmental restrictions take hold in Europe, and Oceania especially.

Countries in parts of Africa that don’t have breeding stock have little or no options but to import. Yes farmgate milk price is down now with a spring flush of milk, but that will change in the second half of 2023 as global supply tapers off and farmers react to lower farmgate prices. Supply and demand drive most big trade flows and environmental restrictions are likely to further exacerbate the supply side.