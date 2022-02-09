The heavy-handed and unnecessary approach adopted with Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme participants who were unable to meet the 5% reduction requirement in 2021 cannot be repeated, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden described the fact that “farmers, without fair warning or engagement, had BEAM monies taken out of their ANC and other payments” without notice, as a “fiasco”.

Golden said the IFA has “clearly and consistently” set out the “demands of farmers” in relation to the BEAM scheme in a fair and balanced way.

Uncertainty

Golden said: “Beef farmers are facing huge uncertainty as input costs spiral. With the sector depending on direct payments for 160% of family farm income, money cannot be withheld from these payments.”

He highlighted Teagasc estimates which indicate that rising input costs on higher stocked farms alone are adding 65c/kg to the cost of producing beef against a background of price increases of only 50c/kg.

Due to these market conditions, Golden said: “The primary objective for [Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue] must be to safeguard BEAM payments for farmers by utilising in full the flexibilities given to him by the commission last year.”

Reference period

Golden described a number of areas in the “administration” of the BEAM scheme where he has sought fundamental changes for those farmers unable to meet the 5% reduction. These include the reference period used to determine compliance levels, repayment options and force majeure cases.

Farmers who are faced with a repayment requirement must be provided with the opportunity to repay this money over a period of time

“The remaining farmers in the scheme opted to avail of the new reference period provided by the minister and did so on the clear understanding this would not have a negative impact on their compliance levels, these farmers must be provided with the better figure of the two reduction periods.

“Farmers who are faced with a repayment requirement must be provided with the opportunity to repay this money over a period of time. It should have minimal impact on the farm income and without interest charges,” he said.

Restricted herds

Golden also warned that the Department “must revisit” cases in relation to farms which were restricted with TB during the BEAM reference period.

“No farmer should be penalised while being prohibited from selling animals by the Department of Agriculture.

“All of these issues have been set out to the Department of Agriculture and it is now within the gift of the minister and his officials to decide how they will treat farmers as the figures for the second reference period for the scheme become available.”

