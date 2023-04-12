The area of beans planted for the 2023 season could hit 14,000ha, members of the seed trade have told the Irish Farmers Journal.

This is the highest area of beans planted since the Protein Aid Scheme was put in place. In 2014, 2,800ha of beans were planted, while in 2015 (the year the scheme was introduced) 9,341ha were planted. The year 2020 saw the highest area planted until now at 12,607ha.

The budget for the Protein Aid Payment increased this year to €7m. At an estimated area of 14,000ha for beans and 500ha of peas and lupins this would mean farmers who planted protein crops would be paid over €480/ha.

The Government aims to plant 20,000ha of beans by 2027.

The crop does not require nitrogen fertiliser and acts as a very good break crop, so is a good option for farmers in high-price fertiliser years.