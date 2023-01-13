Dairygold’s Liam O’Flaherty has re-enforced the importance of Irish grain in Dairygold’s portfolio and feed rations at the company’s annual tillage conference at Corrin Mart on Friday 13 January.

With an attendance of over 200 people in front of him, the head of agribusiness stated that a minimum contract price for beans will be announced later this month and commented that beans "will continue to be a focus for us going forward”.

O’Flaherty noted that €5m has been spent on developing and maintaining grain infrastructure over the past seven to eight years at Dairygold.

Pay off

He explained that this spend was proven to pay off in the 2022 spring barley harvest in particular, when there was a record intake in a short number of days. Grain continued to be taken in throughout this time.

“We will continue to invest in our grain facilities going forward,” he stated.

“We are certainly very committed to the feed grains going into Lombardstown Mill,” he said and noted that Gold Farm Beef contains 100% Irish grain, grown locally by Dairygold suppliers, and has become popular in recent years.