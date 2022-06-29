BEEF 2022 takes place next Tuesday 5 July at Teagasc Grange, Dunsany, Co Meath, (Eircode C15 PW93) with gates opening at 9am. All beef farmers and stakeholders in the beef industry are invited to attend. The theme of the event is ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’, reflecting the growing expectation from consumers, policymakers and society in general for sustainable farm systems.

From a farmer’s perspective, the main sustainability criteria is farm level economic viability and that continues to be the overarching aim of the Teagasc beef programme.

With this in mind, the focus of BEEF 2022 will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

Best practice and latest research findings in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be the main focus of the day.

A major concern at present is the historically high input prices that have affected production costs for beef farms. The implications of these price rises, and strategies to mitigate their impacts on farm profitability, will be highlighted.

A major focus will be on interactive engagement – there will be live displays, livestock demonstrations and workshops throughout the day. In the afternoon, there will be a forum on the sustainability of Irish beef farming moderated by Ivan Yates.

Following the enforced absence of live events since 2020, we are determined that BEEF 2022 will be our biggest event yet. This is your opportunity to see first-hand the results of Teagasc’s comprehensive research and innovation programme and to meet Teagasc research, advisory and education staff.

We look forward to meeting you to BEEF 2022 on Tuesday 5 July.