The Argentinian soccer team shipped a whopping 2,600kg of beef out to Qatar for its World Cup preparations.

It’s something that I have no doubt played a helping hand in the south American team winning the solid gold trophy last weekend. It also shipped out four specially-made grills and a stoker to cook the meat. Dedication to the cause.

Argentinians eat almost 50kg of beef per person annually, over twice what we eat.

The Dealer is going to have a word with the manager of his GAA club over Christmas to see if a look at the players’ diet in the new year might lead to a better run in the junior championship.

I’d say beef and celebrity chef Salt Bae (he’s famous in parts for the way he seasons steak) were the last things on Lionel Messi’s mind when the chef somehow landed on to the pitch after the win, mad for a photo with the Argentinian captain.

Meanwhile, at the same time, in Donabate, Co Dublin, the MacAllister family were jumping for joy with the win. They are distantly related to Alexis MacAllister, one of the stars of the show.