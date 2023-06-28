Twelve beef, dairy and food processors will share €32m in new state funding, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue have announced.

The money will ensure the delivery of 12 “important capital projects in primary food plants across the country”, Enterprise Ireland said.

Lakeland Dairies will receive €5m in funding under the scheme for a “post-Brexit market diversification project”, while Tirlán will receive €3.9m for a product and market diversification project.

The 12 projects funded include:

€1,430,603 for Dairygold Co-operative Society Limited at Castlefarm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork

€2,000,000 for Kepak Clonee Unlimited Company, in Ballybay, Co Monaghan

€2,243,188 for Dansko Foods Limited, in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick

€2,459,700 for Kildare Chilling Unlimited Company, Kildare town Co Kildare

€4,503,000 for Lakeland Dairies Co-operative Society Limited, Lough Egish, Co Monaghan

€1,477,000 for Tirlán in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny

€5,000,000 for Dew Valley Foods Unlimited Company, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary

€3,965,670 for Tirlán in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny

€2,114,000 for Liffey Meats (Cavan) Unlimited Company, the project is across three locations (Cavan, Mayo, Carlow)

€2,830,000 for Ingredient Solutions Limited, Boherbue, Mallow, Co Cork

€1,802,037 for Staunton Foods Limited, Timoleague, Bandon, Co Cork

€2,000,000 for Queally Pig Slaughtering Limited in Grannagh, Co Waterford

Funding

The €32m is the second funding announcement under the €100m Enterprise Ireland Capital Investment Scheme which was announced in December 2020, and this financing announcement completes it.

Enterprise Ireland, which administers the scheme, has funded 34 capital projects with a total investment of more than €420m (public and private), of which the 12 capital projects in this second funding round will account for €160m.

Minister Simon Coveney said that: “Our agri-food sector employs 165,000 people in every county in Ireland and is a key driver of local economic prosperity. The Government is to support the long-term, sustainable future of the sector as it responds to consumer demand and seeks to diversify both its products and its markets.”

Minister McConalogue hopes this funding will help to future proof the sector. He said “there are challenges facing our food producers, including input costs, changing consumer demand and our changed trading relationship with the UK. The sector has proved remarkably resilient in tackling these challenges.”

“It is critical that these investments are used to help drive greater returns for farm families and primary producers”, Minister McConalogue urged.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland explained the benefits of this €420m in public and private investment and how it “will pay dividends in the years to come and ensure that our great agri-food brands continue to compete and win in international markets.”